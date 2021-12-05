NDSU Advances to FCS Quarterfinals, Vikings Head to Detroit

The NDSU Bison football team, SCSU women's basketball team, Minnesota Wild, and St. Cloud Norsemen all posted Saturday wins, while the SCSU men's hockey team, Gopher men's hockey team, and SCSU men's basketball team each came up short. On Sunday the Gopher men's basketball team will face Mississippi State on the road, and the Minnesota Vikings will face Detroit at Ford Field.

RECAPS:

- The no. 2 Bison continued their impressive play with a 38-7 takedown of Southern Illinois in round two of the FCS Championship. Cam Miller completed nine of 14 for 88 yards and an interception but added 13 carries for 61 yards and two rushing touchdowns for NDSU. TaMerik Williams had 17 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns. The Bison improve to 11-1 overall and will host no.7 East Tennessee State on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

- The SCSU women's basketball team stretched their win streak to four games by beating Bemidji State University 69-51 at home on Saturday. Brehna Evans led all scorers with 17 points for St. Cloud. Tori Wortz finished with 13 points, while Erin Navratil and Nikki Kilboten each added 10. The Huskies improve to 5-1 and will host the University of Mary at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

- The Wild earned a statement win over 4-3 over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marcus Foligno, Jordan Greenway, and Mats Zuccarello each scored for Minnesota, and it was Kirill Kaprizov who gave the team the win in the shootout. The Wild improve to 17-6-1. Next up, they will travel to Edmonton to face the 16-6-0 Oilers.

- The Norsemen completed a weekend sweep of the North Iowa Bulls with a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday. Dylan Gajewski led all scorers with two goals for the Bulls. Ryan O'Neill, Kade Peterson, and Blake Perbix each netted one for St. Cloud. Tomas Bolo made 23 saves and allowed two goals. The Norsemen improve to 11-9 and will travel to Cloquet on Friday to face the 13-12-1 MN Wilderness at 7:15 p.m.

- The SCSU men's hockey team could not hold off a rally from the Fighting Hawks and fell to UND 5-3 to split the weekend series. Kyler Kupka, Nick Perbix, and Kevin Fitzgerald each scored one for St. Cloud. The Huskies fall to 10-6 and will break for a few weeks before traveling to Bemidji State University to face the Beavers on Friday, December 31st.

- The Gopher men's hockey team fell to Michigan 6-2 on Saturday to split the weekend series. Michael Pastujov led all scorers with three goals for the Wolverines. Grant Cruikshank and Bryce Brodzinski each netted one for Minnesota. The Gophers fall to 10-8 and will take a break and return to action again in January.

- The SCSU men's basketball team fell 97-83 in a shootout against Bemidji State University. Derek Thompson led all scorers with 33 points for the Beavers. Anthony Roberts led St. Cloud with 24 points, five rebounds, and two blocks. The Huskies fall to 4-5 and will host the University of Mary on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The 6-0 Gopher men's basketball team will look to remain undefeated as they travel to Mississippi State to face the 6-1 Bulldogs on Sunday. This will be the first meeting between the two programs. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The 5-6 Minnesota Vikings will look to get back to .500 when they take on the 0-10-1 Lions in Detroit on Sunday. The Lions will be looking for their first win of the season against the short-handed Vikings. Minnesota won the last matchup between the teams at U.S. Bank Stadium in October. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

