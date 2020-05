WJON's Question of the Week is asking listeners to name a song with "open", "close" or "safe" in the title. Answer this question between 9:10-10 this morning by calling 320-252-5852, email jay@wjon.com or comment on facebook. The state of Minnesota is starting to reopen but some would rather it stay closed. Let me know your song thoughts.

WJON's Question of the Week airs Fridays starting at 9:10 a.m.