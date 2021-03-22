My Life; Tom Nelson [PODCAST]

Longtime St. Cloud State Sports Information Director Tom Nelson joined me for WJON's My Life series. Tom is a Mendota, Illinois native and the youngest of 3 boys in his family. Mendota is south of Rockford. He said he grew up doing a lot of fishing at a nearby river and playing sports with his brothers. Tom has been a collector of things which he said included baseball cards and beer cans. He says his beer can collection has kind of taken on a life of its own.

Tom went to junior college at DuPage before graduating from North Central College in 1983 with an English degree. Tom got his start in journalism before an opportunity presented itself in Aurora, Illinois at Aurora University as their first Sports Information and News Service Director in 1986. Tom stayed at Aurora for 6 years before leaving to become the Sports Information Director at St. John's University in Collegeville in 1992. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

Tom and Colleen Nelson (photo courtesy of Tom Nelson)

Tom was the Sports Information and News Service Director at St. John's from 1992-1996 before leaving to become the Assistant Sports Information Director at St. Cloud State. Tom shared sports covering responsibilities with Anne Abict. He covered football and basketball early in his time at St. Cloud State and for the past few years covered SCSU hockey. Tom and his wife, Colleen lived and worked in St. Cloud for many years. Tom and Colleen now reside in Northfield, Minnesota.

