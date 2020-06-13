My Life; Steve Laraway [PODCAST]

St. Cloud City Council Member Steve Laraway joined me for WJON's "My Life" series. Laraway grew up in New Ulm, Minnesota, was active in scouts, and played football, basketball and baseball at New Ulm as a kid. Laraway went to college at St. Thomas in St. Paul, worked in the Twin Cities, moved to Ohio and returned to Minnesota where he founded Laraway Financial. Learn all the details about Steve below.

Laraway has been active on many organization board including the Boy Scouts, and CentraCare along with his time on the St. Cloud City Council. Laraway also coached youth basketball and was the head coach of the Cathedral girls basketball program for 2 years.