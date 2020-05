WJON's Saturday morning feature this week is on Stearns County Attorney and lead singer of Walter's Wheelhouse, Janelle Kendall. Janelle grew up in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota and was very involved lots of extra curricular activities in high school and had a love of music and law early in life. Learn more about Janelle here.

Photo courtesy of BDI photos

The My Life series on WJON airs Saturday mornings from 6-7 a.m.