My Interview with a Ghostbuster

Photo by Jr Korpa on Unsplash

It’s not every day you get to talk to a ghostbuster. Echo Bodine, an author, psychic, and self-proclaimed ghostbuster, has published a new book called “How to live a happily ever afterlife – Stories of trapped souls and how not to become one of them”.

Since she was making the rounds talking about her new book, and I was guest-hosting “It Matters with Kelly Cordes” on WJON, I had the opportunity to ask her all the questions that everyone asks!

  • Yes, you can turn the ability on and off
  • Yes, ghosts can see you, even if you can’t see them
  • Some people can see ghosts, others just “feel” them
  • Can you choose to cross over
  • Why wouldn’t you go

Listen to my interview with Echo below, or click here to go to her website.

 

Listen to my interview here:

