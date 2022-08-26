My Interview with a Ghostbuster

It’s not every day you get to talk to a ghostbuster. Echo Bodine, an author, psychic, and self-proclaimed ghostbuster, has published a new book called “How to live a happily ever afterlife – Stories of trapped souls and how not to become one of them”.

Since she was making the rounds talking about her new book, and I was guest-hosting “It Matters with Kelly Cordes” on WJON, I had the opportunity to ask her all the questions that everyone asks!

Yes, you can turn the ability on and off

Yes, ghosts can see you, even if you can’t see them

Some people can see ghosts, others just “feel” them

Can you choose to cross over

Why wouldn’t you go

Listen to my interview with Echo below, or click here to go to her website.

Listen to my interview here: