MSHSL Cancels All Spring Sports and Activities
UNDATED -- With schools not resuming in-person classes this academic year, the Minnesota State High School League has decided to cancel all remaining activities.
Effective Thursday the MSHSL has canceled all practices, tryouts, scrimmages, contests, and competitions as well as postseason tournaments for athletics and fine arts activities.
Officials from the league say they will meet on Friday to discuss the cancellations and then provide additional guidance for schools across the state.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app