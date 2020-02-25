‘Mrs. Dash’ is Changing Her Name

WHY DROP THE MRS?

How many people are familiar with Mrs. Dash? It's just plain delicious seasoning...added bonus...no salt. When Mrs. Dash first hit the stores there was only one flavor...now...heck. you can make all kinds of dishes with the wide variety of flavor offerings.

Not only are they moving forward with their non salt alternative seasonings; they are dropping Mrs. from Dash. It's now just going to be called Dash. I recently bought a few more containers of DASH, and it DID look different. Now I'm wondering if MRS. was already dropped and I just didn't notice it?

Here's a tricky part of their future; however. Their website is still www.mrsdash.com; because www.dash.com is already taken for another company.

