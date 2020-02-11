Winter Storm Watch, Blizzard Warning West of St. Cloud

UNDATED -- A brief period of snow with about one inch followed by a blast of arctic air is about to impact Minnesota on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for east central Minnesota, including the St. Cloud metro area. Once the front moves through Wednesday morning we can expect a rapid drop in temperatures in an hour or two. The rapidly falling temperatures could lead to flash freezing and black ice on the roads.

The line of counties just to the west of Stearns County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6:00 a.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday.

Blizzard Warning from 6:00 a.m. Wednesday until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday for the area just to the west of the advisory area.