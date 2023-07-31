Monticello Man Lands Huge Muskie While Fishing in Central Minnesota

A Monticello man landed a HUGE fish recently. Outdoor News shared the photo of Nic Koss handling the monster he landed in Aitkin County. It's so big it almost looks photoshopped!

A CENTRAL MINNESOTA GIANT: Nic Koss, of Monticello, Minn., caught and released this 53 3⁄4-inch muskie with a 25-inch girth July 18 while fishing in Aitkin County.

The fish while quite large wasn't a state record. That honor goes to another Central Minnesotan though. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources:

"The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources certified the state catch-and-release record muskie, a 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke of Princeton. The previous record was a tie for 57.25-inch muskies, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021. Bakke was fishing on June 11 on Mille Lacs Lake with fishing partner Jon Blood and caught the huge fish while trolling with a footlong muskie lure. After a minute or two of trying to reel in the fish, Blood was able to net it and they measured, photographed, and released the fish in less than a minute."

The record catch made by Eric Bakke was made on June 11, 2022.

If that photo of Nic above has you dreaming of landing a big muskie yourself, you are in luck as there are a TON of nearby lakes that offer up some great muskie fishing!

You can find some nice muskie fishing on Lake Mille Macs, Detroit Lake, and Lake Minnetonka.

