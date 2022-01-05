MnDOT: Current Conditions Perfect for Creating Black Ice

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to use caution when traveling on Minnesota roads.

The current temperatures are the perfect conditions for creating black ice.

Black ice typically forms when melting snow refreezes or when rain, mist or fog freezes. It can be found in tunnels, on overpasses and bridges and near lakes. It is most common at night and in the early morning hours.

MnDOT is reminding you to slow down when on bridges, avoid applying brakes on the ice, use safe speeds for winter driving conditions, keep a safe stopping distance from vehicles and stay alert.