MN Police Search For Pair That Abused & Abandoned Dog

I always hope I never have to write another story about how cruel some people can be to a helpless dog. I admit, I may be a bit over the top when it comes to my affection for all dogs but this kind of abuse just has to stop.

According to WCCO News, Bloomington police are asking for the public's help in identifying and apprehending a pair of individuals that left a dog by a road in the area of 106th St & Morgan Avenue, in Bloomington.

This poor pup suffered substantial injuries inflicted by this pair of individuals. The pair the police are searching for shot the dog with a BB or pellet gun several times and backed over the dog with the SUV as they left the scene. Police said in a statement that the dog was found with "obvious injuries" to it's face and body

The dog was taken to a local veterinary clinic where they removed several BB's and performed eye removal surgery. The dog is now resting comfortably at the clinic.

Bloomington Police Department released video of a person of interest in the case. The video looks like it was taken at a local gas station. The person of interest was wearing gray sneakers, gray sweatpants and a black jacket. She was also described as having bright red/orange hair.

BPD/Twitter

The black SUV the pair was seen in was reported stolen and recovered in St Paul.

I hope these lowlifes are apprehended and dealt with. There was no information on who the dog actually belonged to.

If you have any information on this case , you can reach investigators at 952-563-4689.

