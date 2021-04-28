MN Artisan Fair This Weekend in St Cloud

WELCOME BACK

The MN Artisan Fair is happening this coming weekend at The River's Edge Convention Center, located at 10 4th Ave S. St. Cloud, MN. 56301.

This is exciting because it's the first time we are all getting back together again for a LIVE event in our area.

Photo by Oscar Helgstrand on Unsplash

WHAT YOU CAN FIND AT THIS YEARS EVENT

What can you find at an event like this? The fascinating thing about this event, is that everything you find here is homemade. That means it could be homemade jewelry, crafts, clothing, paintings, poetry and books, pottery, rugs, home goods and so much more.

The event is going to be taking place both Saturday, May 1st and Sunday May 2nd from 10 am to 4 pm.

Photo by lucielle Jewel on Unsplash

HOW TO GET YOUR FREE TICKETS

Tickets are required for this event. You can get FREE advanced tickets by clicking HERE now. Everyone who has a ticket will have a certain amount of time to attend, and must leave by their designated time given.

COVID RESTRICTIONS

Masks are required for this indoor event.

It's important to note that everyone in your party, including children, will need to have a ticket to attend this event. However, if at all possible, due to Covid restrictions, they are asking; if it's possible, to NOT bring your children this year, as there is limited capacity and you must attend and leave in your designated time slot. By leaving the kids home this year, you will be helping other adults be able to attend and purchase items from our many talented individuals bringing their works to this wonderful event.