Missing Something? Look What Was Left Behind At ‘Lakes Jam’ This Past Weekend!

HAVE A LITTLE TOO MUCH FUN?

Did you go to Lakes Jam? Did you have a great time? Do you think you had a great time, but maybe can't remember exactly what happened for most of it? Perhaps you woke up one morning and realized you couldn't find your phone, your keys, your sunglasses; or possibly even your wallet.

THANK YOU LAKES JAM

Luckily for Lakes Jam concertgoers, Lakes Jam has put up a lost and found on their Facebook page, with many of the items they recovered after the festival.

IS SOMETHING MISSING?

Some of the items recovered include credit cards and driver's licenses, phones, and sunglasses. The Facebook page contains the names of the individuals who lost their credit cards and wallet, however; the phones will have to be described when you call.

HOW TO FIND YOUR ITEMS

If you were at Lakes Jam and lost items that you don't see here, all hope is not lost. They may still find items. There were many people responding to Lakes Jam's post; most of them were thankful that Lakes Jam took the time to try to find the owners. I agree! They certainly don't have to be responsible for people losing their items, but I'm glad they are going the extra mile to find the owners of the missing items. That's the kind of concert I want to go to!

OFFICE HOURS TO PICK UP YOUR BELONGINGS

Any of the items that have been found can be picked up at the Brainerd International Raceway's front office after 10 am Tuesday, June 27th, 2023. The office is only open until 4 pm, and items can be picked up any day afterward during office hours.

