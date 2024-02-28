Miraculous Survival: Truck Driver’s Cat Found After 40 Days In Winter

TOM HAS BEEN FOUND

This poor kitty. He looks rough, but with a little TLC, he is being reunited with his family after being missing since January.

AMAZING SURVIVAL

I can hardly believe this crazy story. Back on January 16th at 11:38 pm, a truck driver named Anthony Garcia from Arizona, posted on the St. Cloud MN Community Page on Facebook, that his pet cat had jumped out at the Pilot Flying J in St. Cloud while he was at the gas station.

Anthony said, "I’m a trucker from Arizona and my cat ran out of my truck. I don’t know anyone here in St. Cloud. I have cash in hand. I was staying at the Pilot Flying J on Clearwater Rd. Please help... His name is Tom, and he is friendly. Call his name and he’ll come to you, please msg me if found. He’s microchipped also."

TOM THE TRUCKER CAT HAS BEEN FOUND

According to Tom's care page on Amazon:

"Tom was found on February 27th, 40 days after being lost in -20 degree temperatures at the Flying J Truck Stop in St Cloud, Mn. He had followed the river and walked 9 miles before being discovered by a good samaritan who took him in. Considering his condition, this is a miraculous survival story. Tom is emaciated, very dirty, and dehydrated. He has been vetted and is being cared for by a rescue volunteer while arrangements are being made for a reunion with his family. They live in Phoenix, AZ. Supplies to care for him are needed and excess supplies will go home with him or will be donated to a local rescue once he has been returned. THANK YOU to supporters for your love, care, and concern during the search for this very blessed kitty and his very grateful parents."

HERE'S HOW YOU CAN HELP WITH TOM'S RESCUE AND RECOVERY

If you would like to help with Tom's care needs, you can click HERE now to help him get back to healthy. There is a long list of items like food, litter, toys, and more to get him back to feeling himself again.

