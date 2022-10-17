ARE YOU READY FOR THIS?

I don't know about you, but there is something about eating specific animal body parts, that just freaks me out just a little bit. There are things that I don't want to try. Frog legs for example. Never have I ever wanted to try one. What about pigs' feet? Cow's Tongue? I know I should probably be okay with it since I do eat hamburgers, but there's something about eating brains, tongues, feet, and other body parts that leave me feeling like maybe I was born a vegetarian. No worries to those of you who are caught in the middle like me. There will be plenty of other delicious food on hand for you to eat and enjoy.

'THE BEERS & BALLS' TURKEY TESTICLE FESTIVAL 2022

Monticello's very first Turkey Testicle Festival 2022, Beers & Balls is taking place at Nordic Brewpub, at 530 Cedar Street in Monticello, Minnesota, on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 5 pm. The event is being sponsored by The Potluck String Band and Moon Motorsports.

You'll be able to choose regular or cajun testicles, and if you don't want to try them, you'll be able to choose from a wide selection of delicious food items from their menu. They will also have live music beginning at 6:30 pm with The Potluck String Band, and Nordic Brewpub will be launching two new beers!

Don't miss all the fun this weekend in Monticello. Beer, music, testicles and more....it all awaits you at this Saturdays event at Nordic Brewpub.

