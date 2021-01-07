Minnesota’s Most Popular Baby Names of 2020

What were the most popular names of 2020? HealthPartners has released their list of the top baby names of 2020, based on it's birth centers in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Over the past few years, you can definitely see some trends.

2020 MOST POPULAR NAMES

The top 5 boys names at HealthPartners combined locations were:

Noah James Finley Charles Mateo

The top 5 girl names at HealthPartners birth centers were:

Evelyn Isla Eleanor Nora Emma

2019 MOST POPULAR NAMES

In 2019, the top boy names were:

Henry Oliver William Theodore Jack

In 2019, the top girl names were:

Olivia Evelyn Charlotte Nora Amelia

MOST POPULAR NAMES OF 2018

In 2018, the top boys names were:

Henry Oliver William Liam Theodore

The girls were:

Evelyn Olivea Charlotte Emma Harper

JANUARY NAMES

According to Nameberry.com, those people expecting a baby in January of 2021, may want to consider names that reflect the season that they are born. As January is a reflection of winter and new beginnings, these names may be those you want to consider when naming your daughter:

Aurora: Meaning dawn...(I guess you could also name your daughter Dawn).

Nova: Meaning new.

Nadia: Meaning Hope.

Hope: Also meaning Hope. Hello.

Winter: Self explanatory.

For boys, names in January are sometimes related to famous figures born in January:

Alexander: For Alexander Hamilton

Edgar: For Edgar Allen Poe

Winter: For obvious reasons.

Franklin

Lorenzo

LOOKING FOR UNIQUE?

I can see why these names have never made it to the top five. If this is your name, you are....unique.

Snowdrop. (Need I say more).

Eirlys. This is a Welsh name also meaning Snowdrop. I like it. If my name was actually Snowdrop, I would probably legally change it to Eirlys, or have people call me Snow for short. On a side note, my Grandmother's maiden last name was Snow.

For boys, Wolf is sort of a cool name, but their are other names I've never heard like:

Fintan: meaning white fire or white bull.

Janus: boys name meaning gateway.

What names would you like to see on this list? It's pretty neat. If you're having a baby, and looking for some original, unique, or popular names, this is a great place to look.