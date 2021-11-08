Minnesota’s Famous Popcorn Dressing Recipe (FUNNY)

It's that time of year again and time to get those dressing recipes out. This recipe has, all of sudden, shown up here and there on the internet. I discovered it 15 years ago in my dad's secret recipe box.

I'll preface this with, my dad was quite the joker. He never said much, but when he did, it was either very profound or very funny. Miss him every day.

After my dad passed in 2006, we were going through his box of his secret recipes. I'm sure he put this one in there just to get us after he was gone. My dad was a very good cook and kept his secret recipes in a wooden box. I came across a recipe for "Popcorn Dressing". I was curious, thinking this could be interesting.

This is my dad's recipe for Popcorn Dressing:

Ingredients

3/4 cup butter

2 large celery stalks, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped (1/2 cup)

9 cups soft bread cubes (15 slices)

1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground sage

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 cups of un-popped popcorn

1) Melt butter in 4-quart Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Cook celery and onion in butter 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender. Remove Dutch oven from the heat.

2) Gently toss celery mixture and remaining ingredients, using spoon, until bread cubes are evenly coated.

3) Use to stuff one 10- to 12-pound turkey.

4) Place turkey in oven and cook for about 3 and a half hours or until the popcorn blows the ass out of the turkey.

Happy Thanksgiving!

