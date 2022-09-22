Earlier today I had watched a video that showed a man terrified of a squirrel that managed to get in his office. When I say terrified, I mean screamed like a girl, at an octave I didn't realize men could hit. Here you should just see for yourself:

As funny as it is to those of us not being scared, I can sympathize because I too fear squirrels and a few other things. I actually shouldn't laugh because I would probably scream harder and be even more afraid them him. Which is why I had to ask other Minnesotans what are they scared of the most.

At least we can rest assured we all fear something and here are real fears of our fellow Minnesotans:

Get our free mobile app

SPIDERS

This is one of the most common fears out there, so it wasn't surprising that there were a few people who answered this is what they feared the most. Thankfully in Minnesota we don't have to worry about big spiders like the tarantula:

Photo by Nikola Bačanek on Unsplash Photo by Nikola Bačanek on Unsplash loading...

But you should know the biggest spider native to Minnesota is called the Fishing Spider and I found can run on water and THAT freaks me out.

SNAKES

Another very common fear is snakes. A reptile that has a very negative persona around it for a number of reasons. I mean, come on, there's a reason no one ever wants to be called a 'snake'.

Photo by Meg Jerrard on Unsplash Photo by Meg Jerrard on Unsplash loading...

BEES, WASPS & HORNETS

If I were allergic to any of these, I too would have a severe fear of them.

Photo by Boba Jaglicic on Unsplash Photo by Boba Jaglicic on Unsplash loading...

I would like to note though, I think honey bees are actually pretty cute...I mean they look so FLUFFY 😍

Photo by Dmitry Grigoriev on Unsplash Photo by Dmitry Grigoriev on Unsplash loading...

Okay sorry...moving on to the next fear.

CRICKETS

While crickets don't freak me out, I can see where them jumping at you when you're freaked out by them could almost paralyze a person with fear.

Photo by Wolfgang Hasselmann on Unsplash Photo by Wolfgang Hasselmann on Unsplash loading...

HEIGHTS

Some have such an extreme fear of heights like Shannon shared,

"Can't even watch that crazy stuff on TV of people hanging off of buildings and mountains and whatnot. My palms start sweating and I panic."

If that is you too, might want to scroll past this photo pretty quick...

Photo by Tim Trad on Unsplash Photo by Tim Trad on Unsplash loading...

SALAMANDERS

I haven't heard many with this fear, but after taking a glance at a few photos, I am good with looking at them...from a distance.

Photo by Paweł Sroka on Unsplash Photo by Paweł Sroka on Unsplash loading...

FROGS

Though many lump them with reptiles, fun fact, frogs are actually amphibians. Not that it matters if you fear them. But why do people fear them, Sue shared

Their movements are just too random

Photo by Paul Bonnar on Unsplash Photo by Paul Bonnar on Unsplash loading...

UNDERWATER CAVES

Many would find exploring underwater caves an adventure of a lifetime, while others might feel like Sara Nicole who says,

cave diving under water, I can't even watch it on TV terrifies me

Photo by Alex Rose on Unsplash Photo by Alex Rose on Unsplash loading...

ELEVATORS

I had a roommate who was terrified of elevators. The reason being is because they had been stuck in one for a few hours once. If we were ever in a building with an elevator you can guarantee we were using the stairs, no matter what floor we needed to get to.

Photo by Derrick Treadwell on Unsplash Photo by Derrick Treadwell on Unsplash loading...

MICE

Many commented that they had a fear of mice and I am with them 100%! Here's the thing, if mice looked like this:

Photo by Ricky Kharawala on Unsplash Photo by Ricky Kharawala on Unsplash loading...

And were as loyal and great as the mice in Disney movies, I'd love them more than anyone. But they always look more like this:

Photo by Matt Seymour on Unsplash Photo by Matt Seymour on Unsplash loading...

and I can't get past that they are rodents and can easily carry diseases.

Whatever your fear might be, it's common to have a few of some sort. We just differ on what freaks us out. So now that I have given many the heebie-jeebies....here's something cute quick to make you happy again. Which come to think of it, might be someone else's fear, SORRY...but puppies always make me happy again.

Photo by Jametlene Reskp on Unsplash Photo by Jametlene Reskp on Unsplash loading...

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

8 Disappointing Pets All Minnesota Kids Had