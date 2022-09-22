Minnesotans Share What Scares Them Most. Do You Have Similar Fears?
Earlier today I had watched a video that showed a man terrified of a squirrel that managed to get in his office. When I say terrified, I mean screamed like a girl, at an octave I didn't realize men could hit. Here you should just see for yourself:
As funny as it is to those of us not being scared, I can sympathize because I too fear squirrels and a few other things. I actually shouldn't laugh because I would probably scream harder and be even more afraid them him. Which is why I had to ask other Minnesotans what are they scared of the most.
At least we can rest assured we all fear something and here are real fears of our fellow Minnesotans:
SPIDERS
This is one of the most common fears out there, so it wasn't surprising that there were a few people who answered this is what they feared the most. Thankfully in Minnesota we don't have to worry about big spiders like the tarantula:
But you should know the biggest spider native to Minnesota is called the Fishing Spider and I found can run on water and THAT freaks me out.
SNAKES
Another very common fear is snakes. A reptile that has a very negative persona around it for a number of reasons. I mean, come on, there's a reason no one ever wants to be called a 'snake'.
BEES, WASPS & HORNETS
If I were allergic to any of these, I too would have a severe fear of them.
I would like to note though, I think honey bees are actually pretty cute...I mean they look so FLUFFY 😍
Okay sorry...moving on to the next fear.
CRICKETS
While crickets don't freak me out, I can see where them jumping at you when you're freaked out by them could almost paralyze a person with fear.
HEIGHTS
Some have such an extreme fear of heights like Shannon shared,
"Can't even watch that crazy stuff on TV of people hanging off of buildings and mountains and whatnot. My palms start sweating and I panic."
If that is you too, might want to scroll past this photo pretty quick...
SALAMANDERS
I haven't heard many with this fear, but after taking a glance at a few photos, I am good with looking at them...from a distance.
FROGS
Though many lump them with reptiles, fun fact, frogs are actually amphibians. Not that it matters if you fear them. But why do people fear them, Sue shared
Their movements are just too random
UNDERWATER CAVES
Many would find exploring underwater caves an adventure of a lifetime, while others might feel like Sara Nicole who says,
cave diving under water, I can't even watch it on TV terrifies me
ELEVATORS
I had a roommate who was terrified of elevators. The reason being is because they had been stuck in one for a few hours once. If we were ever in a building with an elevator you can guarantee we were using the stairs, no matter what floor we needed to get to.
MICE
Many commented that they had a fear of mice and I am with them 100%! Here's the thing, if mice looked like this:
And were as loyal and great as the mice in Disney movies, I'd love them more than anyone. But they always look more like this:
and I can't get past that they are rodents and can easily carry diseases.
Whatever your fear might be, it's common to have a few of some sort. We just differ on what freaks us out. So now that I have given many the heebie-jeebies....here's something cute quick to make you happy again. Which come to think of it, might be someone else's fear, SORRY...but puppies always make me happy again.
