Minnesotans Can Still Get Free Covid-19 At-Home Tests – Find Out How To Get Yours Now!

In case you didn't know it, every home in Minnesota is still eligible to order COVID-19 self-tests once a month FOR FREE...while supplies last. You can order your tests once per month, even if you have ordered tests in the past. You can visit the website by clicking HERE to order your free tests by selecting “Order your free at-home tests.”

HOW TO GET YOUR FREE AT-HOME TESTS

If you need help placing an order for your at-home tests, you can also call 1.833.431.2053. The hotline is open from 9 am to 5 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and from 9 am to 7 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

At-home testing can help you detect the virus that causes COVID-19, and you can do the nasal swab test anywhere, and get results in approximately 15 minutes. This might be the best way for us to control the spread of COVID-19.

WHO SHOULD TEST FOR COVID-19?



For example, let's say you went to a wedding over the weekend, attended the dance, and a few days later, you found out that several individuals who attended the wedding had developed COVID-19. You went to bed last night feeling fine, but when you woke up, you had a severe headache, a sore throat, and possibly a fever. Would this be a reason to test for COVID-19? The answer is YES.

Having an at-home home test can get you an answer quickly; so you can protect those you work with, as well as your family.

UNDERSTANDING EXPIRATION DATES MATTER

Remember that it's important to check the expiration date on your test kit before using it and do not use tests that are expired. Some tests have been granted extensions on their expiration dates. To find the tests that have been approved for this, you can click HERE to learn more.

