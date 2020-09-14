Minnesotans Can Burn 1,000 Calories a Day By Doing This

I know I'm not the only person out there that asks this question. What can I do to make the best use of my time to burn a significant amount of calories, to reach my weight loss goals.

The overwhelming knowledge that the dead of winter is almost upon us; and I'm NOT one to go running and walking on ice just to lose the calories. How can I maximize my work out efforts to meet my weightloss goals before the holidays? I found that these exercises are ways that we can burn 1000 calories in a day. I'm not a health expert, so I'm guessing that you should check with a doctor before attempting to lose this many calories in a day if you are not used to it.

WARNING: OVERTRAINING SYNDROME IS A REAL THING

Working out when you are exercising too much without enough recovery time can cause chronic underfueling. For more information click HERE now.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

RUNNING

Running can burn a lot of calories. Makes sense why I see people that are thin running all over central Minnesota each day. It can take less time than a lot of work outs, and if you're body can handle it, can keep you in shape and help you drop those unwanted pounds. The key is running at 5 miles per hour or faster. Depending on your weight you can lose 600-900 or more calories in an hour if you walk or run at 5-6 miles per hour.

BICYCLING

Here is another great way to burn calories. It is also quite addictive and fun once you get back on that bike and start to ride. If you are cycling at 14-15 miles per hour, it will take you about an hour to burn around 1000 calories; and depending on if the terrain is flat or hilly, you could burn even more than that.

JUMPING ROPE

I used to LOVE to jump rope. Although I was 100 pounds lighter, and 40 years younger, I can see myself enjoying this if I can get some of the pounds off by cycling or walking fast first. If you weight around 185 pounds, you'd need to jump rope for about 67 minutes to burn 1000 calories.

HIGH INTENSITY INTERVAL TRAINING

This actually helped me lose weight. I used to work out with a Coach and it really helped me lose about 40-45 pounds which I've never put back on. It helped me gain muscle which I still have to this day, and really helped me feel strong and happy. You CAN burn a lot more doing this in less than an hour if you have the right person designing a plan that is just right for you.

FOR MORE INFO

I'm no expert, that's for sure. I'm just like many of you; wanting to look good and feel good for the long term, and have limited time to get my workouts in. If you'd like more info, click HERE now.