Minnesotan Wins Gold Medal in Olympic Wrestling in Tokyo

TOKYO -- A Minnesota wrestler has won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Apple Valley-native

Getty Images

Georgia challenged the final points, to no avail.

Steveson, as is customary after his biggest wins, celebrated with a backflip.

Getty Images

Steveson outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds. He rolled past

2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul 8-0 in the quarterfinals.

Petriashvili, the No. 1 seed, is a three-time world champion who was an Olympic bronze medalist in the class in 2016.

He led Steveson 8-5 in the final minute, but couldn't handle the 21-year-old's quickness late.

Getty Images

Petriashvili is the three-time World Champion. He won the bronze medal at the Olympics in Rio.

Get our free mobile app

Steveson won the 2021 NCAA championship earlier this year wrestling for the University of Minnesota.

10 Places in St. Cloud That Would Be Fun to Explore Once Abandoned