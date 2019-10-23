Minnesota Wild Offering Sensory Kits to Fans with Autism

THE MINNESOTA WILD STEPPING UP

Hats off to our Minnesota Sports Teams for taking care of their fans with sensory overload issues. The Vikings have a special room for those who need a break from all the excitement; and now the Minnesota Wild are jumping on board to make attending a Wild Hockey game fun for everyone.

Download The AM 1240 WJON Mobile App

WHAT IS A SENSORY KIT?

The Wild are working with the Autism Society of Minnesota to offer sensory kits to fans living with autism, and other intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The sensory kits allow people to choose what items they need in order to enjoy the game from their seat, and include things like sunglasses for people who have a hard time with flashing lights, headphones for those with noise sensitivities and also a variety of stress balls and other gadgets to help provide them with a sensory outlet.

There is also a social narrative booklet in the kits, to help people navigate the event if they want to know their surroundings, to be more comfortable.

WHERE TO GET SENSORY KITS AT XCEL ENERGY CENTER

The kits are free and available at Guest Services (Section 105) for all events at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Autism Society is also training staff to help them recognize and assist fans with those special sensory needs.

Wayne Petersen, Director of Community Relations for The Wild said, "One of our missions is to create a greater state of hockey, and this is another example of doing just that."

LISTEN TO KELLY CORDES WEEKDAY MORNINGS

"PETE & KELLY IN THE MORNING"

98.1 MINNESOTA'S NEW COUNTRY

[gravityform id=42 name=Getthe '98.1 Insider' Newsletter]