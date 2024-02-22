Minnesota Man Wins National Award for Mentoring Young Hunters

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE (WJON News) -- A retired pipe fitter from Minnesota is the National Wild Turkey Federation's Mentor of the Year.

The NWTF presented Lance Morgan of North Branch with the award at its 48th annual Convention and Sport Show in Nashville, Tennessee.

The award is for exceptional commitment to the R3 movement which is to recruit, retain, and reactivate hunters.

Morgan is the President of the Long Spurs of Sunrise River NWTF Chapter which is one of the top fundraising chapters in Minnesota.

He is also being recognized for his leadership in education and outreach programs, especially for kids. Morgan has led efforts to host a JAKES event for kids every year and has led youth mentor hunts since 2007.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources named Morgan the Firearms Safety Instructor of the Year in 2017.

