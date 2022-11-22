Minnesota, I Just Found Some Of The Worst Real Candy Cane Flavors Ever!

Minnesota, I Just Found Some Of The Worst Real Candy Cane Flavors Ever!

Photo by Siora Photography on Unsplash

I'm not a HUGE peppermint fan, it has its place, but one candy cane is enough. Yesterday while I was grocery shopping in anticipation of Thursday I came across a bunch of Christmas candy for sale, which included candy canes. I started to think about all the other flavors that candy canes now come in, and I found some truly horrifying flavors online that are available if you feel like 'trying' something different, or maybe you just want to prank someone with an awful flavored candy cane.

Without further ado, I present to you real (awful) candy cane flavors available for purchase. I will rank them from just plain awful to 'eh'.

Sardine Flavored Candy Canes

Hot Dog Candy Cane

Butter Candy Canes

Dill Pickle, Mac and Cheese, Ketchup, and Bacon Candy Canes

Sour Cream & Onion Candy Canes

Kale Candy 

Bacon Candy Canes

As you can see there are some really...interesting flavors available online. Maybe you want to try something different, like a bacon-flavored or you simply want to see your friend's reaction to a sardine candy cane, it appears the only limitation on candy cane flavor is someone's imagination.

What is your favorite holiday treat? Let us know on our FREE app!

Get our free mobile app

Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked:

 

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state

Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

 

Categories: From Around Central Minnesota
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON