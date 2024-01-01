Minnesota Gardeners – Get Ready For An Amazing Spring!

GARDENING IN FEBRUARY? BE READY FOR SPRING!

Gardening from the Ground Up 2024 is right around the corner. It's hard to believe that in the dead of winter, and just into the new year, it's time to start thinking about what we are going to be doing in our gardens this spring, but it's true! You could be ahead of the game and have the garden you've always wanted, by signing up for this great opportunity, being provided by the U of M Extension Local Horticulture Team.

GET OUT OF THE WINTER BLUES AND START DREAMING GREEN

Beginning on Monday, February 19th, you can start learning how to choose the right plants and seeds. The first class will feature Extension Educators Lia Spaniolo and Robin Trott, who will teach you techniques for plant propagation, seed saving, and utilizing the edible plant parts to maximize your garden's success and yield. Whatever you want to grow, whether it be potatoes, peppers, zucchini, or carrots, you'll learn how to better optimize your garden, all while saving time and money.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE SERIES

Tuesday, February 20th

You'll learn all about fertilizer; and how applying it incorrectly can hurt the environment and your plants; not to mention your pocketbook. With this class, you'll learn how to fine-tune your application of fertilizer to promote productive healthy, happy plants.

Wednesday, February 21st

You're going to learn all about using water wisely., to improve the overall health and longevity of your plants, and will also teach you water-saving methods that you can use at home.

Thursday, February 22nd

You're going to learn about the realities of running into space problems for a successful garden. How can you get lots of produce out of small raised beds, five-gallon buckets, or even strawbales? This class will teach you tricks on how to maximize your area, no matter if you live in the country or an apartment.

Friday, February 23rd

This class will teach seasoned gardeners and newbies to gardening, explore the world of horticulture, and discuss methods to reduce stress on your body by using safe body mechanics and using tools to save time.

Whether you are a gardener or yard owner, or just someone wanting to get started in gardening, you may find this series quite useful.

HOW TO GET REGISTERED

To register for this amazing FREE series, go to: z.umn.edu/GardenUp. When you get registered for the series, you will have access to all five sessions which you can attend. Pre-registration is required to receive the webinar link. Recordings of the webinars will also be sent out after the series if you happen to miss one.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

If you would like more information about this class, please contact Katie Drewitz, Extension Educator, at wins0115@umn.edu, or call 507.951.6609

