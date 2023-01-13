Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
ICE FLIES OFF OF SLUMBERLAND TRUCK ON INTERSTATE
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate.
SHATTERED GLASS
Luckily for Lynn, she didn't have anyone riding with her in the passenger seat, and although the glass was shattered on the passenger side, she was able to see through her driver-side windshield and get to the side of the road.
A FRIGHTENING RIDE
Shattered glass spilled inside her vehicle on the passenger side, and did a lot of damage to her vehicle; the hood, the mirror, and the windshield; all from ice built up on the Slumberland truck that was in front of her.
Of course, the Slumberland driver had absolutely no idea what had happened. Lynn and her husband's husband Brad Cedergren did reach out to Slumberland and inform them of the incident.
Slumberland filed a claim and the person speaking with Brad said that Slumberland will probably cover the damages.
THE CEDERGREN CONNECTION
Many years ago I taught voice lessons to Lynn and Brad's beautiful Daughter Hannah, so when I saw Lynn's pictures on Facebook, I was concerned and reached out to her to see if everyone was okay. Lynn and Brad have a big family and are just lucky that none of them were in the front seat of the vehicle when it happened.
I asked Lynn if she would let me share her story with you, and she said it will help other people stay informed and alert, that these kinds of things can happen in this winter weather we have in Minnesota.
Is it possible to check a tall vehicle like that for ice? Would you even be able to see it or clear it? Our note to you is, be cautious out there, keep your distance, and drive safely.