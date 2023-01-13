ICE FLIES OFF OF SLUMBERLAND TRUCK ON INTERSTATE

Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Lynn Cedergren Photo by Lynn Cedergren loading...

SHATTERED GLASS

Luckily for Lynn, she didn't have anyone riding with her in the passenger seat, and although the glass was shattered on the passenger side, she was able to see through her driver-side windshield and get to the side of the road.

Photo by Lynn Cedergren Photo by Lynn Cedergren loading...

A FRIGHTENING RIDE

Shattered glass spilled inside her vehicle on the passenger side, and did a lot of damage to her vehicle; the hood, the mirror, and the windshield; all from ice built up on the Slumberland truck that was in front of her.

Of course, the Slumberland driver had absolutely no idea what had happened. Lynn and her husband's husband Brad Cedergren did reach out to Slumberland and inform them of the incident.

Photo by Lynn Cedergren Photo by Lynn Cedergren loading...

Slumberland filed a claim and the person speaking with Brad said that Slumberland will probably cover the damages.

Photo by Lynn Cedergren Photo by Lynn Cedergren loading...

THE CEDERGREN CONNECTION

Many years ago I taught voice lessons to Lynn and Brad's beautiful Daughter Hannah, so when I saw Lynn's pictures on Facebook, I was concerned and reached out to her to see if everyone was okay. Lynn and Brad have a big family and are just lucky that none of them were in the front seat of the vehicle when it happened.

Photo by Lynn Cedergren Photo by Lynn Cedergren loading...

I asked Lynn if she would let me share her story with you, and she said it will help other people stay informed and alert, that these kinds of things can happen in this winter weather we have in Minnesota.

Is it possible to check a tall vehicle like that for ice? Would you even be able to see it or clear it? Our note to you is, be cautious out there, keep your distance, and drive safely.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.