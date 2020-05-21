Minnesota Court System Transitioning to Reopen

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota court system is slowly reopening now that the governor's stay at home order has expired.

7th District Court Administrator Tim Ostby says they've received direction from Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Lorie Gildea on a transition plan.

The courts will continue with virtual hearings, develop a preparedness plan to keep staff, lawyers and other parties safe, and implement strategies for resuming more in-person courthouse activities.

Because each county has different facilities, Ostby says they'll each develop their own transition plan.

Starting June 1st, seven locations across the state will conduct pilot jury trials to learn what works and what doesn't work. Jury trials can resume statewide July 6th.

The 7th Judicial District covers 10 central Minnesota counties including Stearns and Benton counties.