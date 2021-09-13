Mille Lacs Fall Walleye Regulations Going Into Effect

GARRISON -- Minnesota anglers who fish Lake Mille Lacs will again be able to harvest one walleye per day this fall.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says catch-and-release regulations continue through Wednesday, but starting Thursday anglers will be able to keep one walleye between 21-23 inches or one over 28-inches.

The one-fish harvest regulations will continue through November 30th.

Changes to night fishing regulations also start Thursday. The fishing hours will be 6:00 a.m. until midnight for all species which is a two-hour extension to the current hours.

The DNR says muskie and northern pike anglers who use artificial lures or sucker minnows longer than eight inches will be allowed to fish during the midnight to 6:00 a.m. night closure.

