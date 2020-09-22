Michael Shynes Album Release Party at Delano Winery

Local Musician Michael Shynes, whom you've seen perform at many central Minnesota events, has really had some great success in the past couple of years. He's been entertaining us through the Covid 19 epidemic, and originally had scheduled his album release party for earlier this year, when the pandemic hit.

Michael and his band were going to release “Cinematic Love” in May at the Varsity Theater. Now the Release Show will happen at Fountain Hill Winery in Delano, Friday, October 9th from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. You'll be able to get the album up on all your favorite streaming platforms on October 9th.

From Michael:

Fountain Hill Winery was the site of my favorite night of the summer. We played their Grand Opening in August. So I thought why not have one more night like this before we all shut in for the winter. There will be music, beer, wine, food trucks, and much fun to be had. I hope you will join us.”

WHAT TO BRING

Bring a chair if you'd like to sit for the majority of the show as there won't be seating for everyone. Dress for a chilly night, as the temps are supposed to be around 60 degrees..and don't forget to grab a blanket.

Tickets are $30. This will be a 21+ event. There will be a check in station where you can show tickets on your phone, or fee free to bring physical tickets so you can get a wristband.

Well..he's finally ready for release; and he's inviting you to the party.

Michael says one of the most magical places he's been is to Fountain Hill Winery in Delano, with its uniquely beautiful and rural setting. It is the perfect place for a special fall October performance, featuring Michael Shynes and his band of amazing talented musicians.

TICKETS FOR THE SHOW

I interviewed Michael yesterday and the show was already have sold out. Of course, there is limited seating due to Covid regulations, so the sooner you get your tickets the better.

You can purchase your tickets by clicking HERE now.

Friday, October 9th, 202

6:30-9:30 pm.

21+ Event

Fountain Hill WInery

731 County Road 30 SE

Delano, MN 55328