Meet Volcano & Biscuit – Our Pets of the Week From Tri-County Humane Society

MEET VOLCANO!

Look at this beautiful dog. This sweet 4-month-old neutered mixed breed puppy came to Tri-County Humane Society after he was found as a stray. His finder reported that Volcano did great with their children over the course of a few days. Although we do not know his breed, it’s safe to assume by the time he’s done growing, this 32-pound boy will be a large dog. Volcano is a typical puppy – active, vocal, and curious!

How can you say no to that face that says, "Are you my family?" This weekend stop by Tri-County Humane Society and inquire about this sweet pup.

Maybe you aren't in the market for a dog? Maybe cats are your your style. How about this striped beauty?

BISCUIT

Biscuit has a few favorite things: gentle belly rubs, running water, and naps in laundry baskets. This 5-year-old neutered cat was described as a lap-loving kitty who would do best in a low-key home. In the past, he did well with other cats as well as a large dog and older children. He should be kept on a prescription diet to ensure good bladder health for the rest of his life. (He absolutely loves wet food and would enjoy having his own water fountain, both of which would help keep him stay hydrated and healthy.) Biscuit qualifies for the “Name Your Own Price” promotion.

Don't forget to vist 'For Pets Sake' Thrift Shop located right behind TCHS. It's a great place to find pet toys, crates, clothing, food and so much more; at super affordable prices.

