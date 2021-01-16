MDH Reports 37 COVID-19 Deaths, 1,529 Cases Saturday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 37 additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,529 new positive cases on Saturday.

The cumulative statewide totals are now up to 5,887 and 445,047 respectively.

Locally Stearns County reported one death and 44 cases, Sherburne County reported one death and 20 cases, and Benton County reported eight cases.

Health officials say over 6.1 million tests have now been run in Minnesota.

