Master Gardener’s Plant Sale in St. Cloud

THE GARDEN CORNER

Each week, I'm blessed to have some of the best Master Gardeners from our area join my for The Garden Corner; a full one hour interview each Wednesday from 11 to Noon on my talk show "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on WJON AM/FM radio and streaming at www.wjon.com.

Katie Drewitz, Extension Educator for Stearns, Benton and Morrison Counties, has been a guest on my show for years, and this year, we decided that we should extend our Gardening program to a full hour during Garden seasons to help area residents raise the best flower gardens, vegetable gardens, and even pollinator gardens that you can find anywhere.

MASTER GARDENERS

Katie invited many of the Master Gardeners to be a part of the show, and they agreed. Now, each week, we hear from different Master Gardeners offering their perspectives on soil, grass, plants, flowers, gardening in general and preparation. They even give us great tips on taking care of our trees, and offer information on invasive species that we need to watch out for; as well as how to get rid of pests properly.

What's even more special is that the people who love caring for plants of all kinds are going to be selling their plants, vegetables, easy care Perennials, Annuals. They'll even have specialty tomatoes available, as well as herbs and so much more.

Extension Master Gardeners will also be on hand at this fantastic plant sale to answer your questions.

THE PLANT SALE IS COMING UP

The Master Gardener Plant Sale will be happening on Saturday, May 22nd, from 8:30 to 11 am at the St. Augustine Church, at 442 2nd Street SE in St. Cloud.