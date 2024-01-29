Marshall Tucker Band Coming To Minnesota This Spring

The Marshall Tucker Band will team up with Jefferson Starship for a show at Mystic Lake Casino on May 19th, 2024.

The Marshall Tucker Band formed in 1972 and has since released 20 studio albums alongside live albums and compilations. Their biggest hits include "Heard It in a Love Song," "Can't You See" and "Fire On The Mountain."

The band's original singer, Doug Gray, is still touring with the band.

Jefferson Starship was formed in the 1970's and is known for hits like "We Built This City" and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now." They played a memorable show at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park last summer.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 2nd and start at $39.