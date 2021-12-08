Marcus Parkwood Cinema Offers Holiday Snack Pack Delivery!

The holiday season countdown is on! If you're a fan of watching holiday movies every night in December, you might want to up your snack game. Marcus Parkwood Cinema is again offering up holiday snack packages for the second year in a row. And, it's an offer that's pretty hard to refuse.

Right now, you can actually get some of your favorite movie snacks delivered right to your door. Um, yes, please! You'll also feel good knowing that you're helping an industry that's been hit hard by the pandemic. This also makes a great Christmas gift to send to a family member or friend you might not be able to see in person this holiday!

Get our free mobile app

They've got three different snack packages to choose from--the Polar Express package, Elf package, or the Popcorn Fanatics package.

The Polar Express Package costs $40 and includes a party size bag of popcorn (4.5 tubs worth), a $10 gift card with no expiration, 4 hot chocolate packets, a free pass for a movie at the theater good through December 31, 2022, candy (bag of plain M&M's and bag of peanut M&M's) that comes in a Christmas stocking and a letter from Santa.

The Elf package is $40 and includes; a family-size popcorn, cotton candy (of course), Sour Patch Kids and Skittles, a free movie ticket good through the end of December 2022, a festive Christmas stocking, and a holiday letter from Buddy the Elf.

The Popcorn Fanatics package comes with; 4 1/2 tubs worth of popcorn, two popcorn seasonings, a $3 snack cash voucher, and a letter from Greg Marcus.

All you need to do is pick your package, order it online and it'll get delivered to your door for free in 5-8 business days. You can pay a little extra for faster delivery. That's it, and you're done.

Imagine, movie theater popcorn enjoyed in your own living room with your favorite holiday movie playing. It sounds like a Christmas Dream.

Happy holidays!

Mansion on the Market in St. Cloud Looks Like a Hallmark Movie Set