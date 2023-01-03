Many Minnesotans Have Been Doing This ‘Chore Wrong’ For Years!

THE SECRETS OF HOUSE CLEANING

I've been cleaning for a long time. I believe my mother paid me to clean the house in the summer, so taking out the garbage was my brother's job, but changing the garbage bags was definitely my job.

I think over all those years if I ever knew this about garbage bags. I can't recall having one recollection of this information.

THE RULES OF PROPER GARBAGE BAG INSERTION

Nowhere on the box of garbage bags does it tell you how to properly fit the garbage bags into your trashcan; I assume because it's pretty self-explanatory. You just take the bag, place it inside the garbage can, and then proceed to fold the top of the bag over the edges...right?

INSIDE OUT

Wrong. Apparently, the garbage bags come out of the box 'inside out.' The seam of the garbage bags being on the outside would insinuate that we are indeed, doing this wrong.

You are supposed to put the bag over the edges of your garbage can and then push it down in the middle. I find this much more difficult as you have to make sure all the trapped air gets let out as you push your bag into the garbage can, but indeed, if you want the seams on the inside of the bag, this is how you would do it.

LIFE-CHANGING?

Doesn't this seem like an extra step? and who says that the seam is supposed to be on the inside anyway? It seems to have worked perfectly fine for me for the last 40 years of my life. Do the garbage bags work better if they are seam-side in? Would I have fewer breaks on super-packed garbage days?

Regardless if it takes me longer to do it this way or not, now that I KNOW, I'll have to! I won't be able to go back to doing it MY way until I eventually forget that this information ever crossed my path.

