Mall of America Retailers Will Begin Reopening June 1

BLOOMINGTON — The Mall of America will allow stores to reopen with limited hours beginning on June 1.

The mall made the announcement Thursday on the heels of Governor Tim Walz’s decision to relax Minnesota’s stay at home order.

MOA says they’ve chosen to wait until June 1 to give tenants the time needed to prepare for a safe reopening process. Not all stores will reopen at once, and all restaurants and attractions will remain closed until further guidance from state officials, MOA says.



There’s no word yet on when Crossroads Center in St. Cloud will reopen, but a spokesperson tells WJON they are closely monitoring guidance from state officials and are working on a safe plan.