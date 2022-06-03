Major Upgrades Coming To The Herb

ST. CLOUD -- The fan experience at Husky Hockey is set to take a big step forward.

The scoreboards, sound and light systems are getting an upgrade, thanks to more than $1.8 million in gifts to the program.

These improvements to The Herb were envisioned a decade ago, which made them an institutional priority in our Unleash the Future campaign for St. Cloud State. We’re very honored by the generosity of our boosters.

-- Matt Andrew, Vice President of University Advancement.

Get our free mobile app

The Herb Brooks National Hockey Center will get a new sound and light system, and the scoreboards will be replaced with the latest digital technology. This is the third major renovation at the Herb in the last ten years, following a major expansion in 2013 and the addition of the performance center in 2019.

A leadership gift from Foundation 94, established by Henry and Angelena Blattner, will fund a strength and conditioning coach at SCSU.

Huskies hockey is a wonderful brand ambassador for St. Cloud State and extends our regional reach in powerful ways. I’m so happy we’re able to give our fans and our student athletes this gift, and am so grateful to Foundation 94 and Henry and Angelena, and to all whose gifts have made this possible.

-- Dr. Robbyn Wacker, President of St. Cloud State.

The new systems are expected to be installed before the start of the 2022-2023 hockey season.