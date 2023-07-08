Lynx Make it Five in a Row, Rox Hold of Huskies for Series Win

The Minnesota Lynx earned their fifth straight win back home against the Mercury Friday night, the St. Cloud Rox completed a 3-1 series win over Duluth, and the Minnesota Twins fell to Baltimore in extra innings.

RECAPS:

- The Rox held on to earn a 6-4 win over Duluth to complete the series 3-1. After a scoreless first inning, St. Cloud got on the board with a solo home run from Kyle Jackson. The Huskies responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the third to take the lead away. The Rox got their groove back in the top of the fourth, sending two more runners home to regain the advantage 3-2. St. Cloud extended their lead to 5-2 in the sixth and held off a rally from Duluth to earn the win. Jackson finished the day with a team-leading three runs, while John Nett, Jackson Hauge, and Michael Mcnamara each added one. Piercen McElyea allowed two runs on four hits in the first six innings of the day. The Rox improve to 24-14 and are off to a hot start, going 3-1 so far in the second half. St. Cloud trails Willmar by three games in the Great Plains West Division and will have the opportunity to close the gap when they visit Bismarck on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:05 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM KXSS.

- The Lynx notched their fifth straight win with a 75-64 decision over Phoenix at Target Center Friday night. Minnesota outscored the Mercury in each of the first two quarters to take a 36-22 lead at the break. Phoenix rallied in the second half, outscoring the Lynx 23-18 in the third to close the gap to 57-45. Minnesota held on in the fourth, netting 18 points while allowing 19, and came away with the win. Michaela Onyenwere led all scorers with 24 points for Phoenix. Minnesota shared the wealth with five players reaching double digits in the low-scoring affair. Napheesa Collier led the team with 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Lynx improve to 9-9 and are now tied with Dallas for second place in the Western Conference and sixth place in the league. Minnesota will continue their home stand when they host first-place Las Vegas (16-2) on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

- The Twins dropped game one of the weekend series 3-1 to Baltimore in the 10th inning Friday. No runners crossed the plate in the first five innings of the game. The Orioles got on the board first with a run in the top of the sixth. In the bottom of the seventh, Minnesota tied things up 1-1. That score would stand until the top of the tenth when Baltimore sent two batters home to seal the win. Kyle Farmer scored the lone run for Minnesota in the loss. Bailey Ober struck out five batters and allowed one run on four hits in the first six innings. The bullpen combined for six strikeouts, one hit, and one earned run. The Twins fall to 45-44 and the Orioles improve to 52-35. The teams will return to Target Field on Saturday for game two. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

