Lori Kloos Named Interim President of SCTCC

ST. CLOUD -- A familiar face will once again be leading the St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Lori Kloos has been named interim president of the college. Her first official day in her new role will begin July 1st.

She succeeds Annesa Cheeck who recently accepted an appointment to serve as president of Frederick Community College.

Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra he has great respect for what Kloos has accomplished throughout her career.

She is no stranger to this role, having done it once before, and I am confident that she will hit the ground at a full stride and effectively engage the faculty and staff to bring about a smooth transition to the next permanent leader of St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Kloos has been with SCTCC since 1998 and currently serves as vice president of administration and chief financial officer.

She also has served as interim president for SCTCC from 2017 to 2018 and as acting president in 2005.

Minnesota State plans to conduct formal search for a permanent president this fall.