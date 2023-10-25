Loonatics Answer: What’s a Food Combo You Love But Others Don’t?

Wednesday morning, I asked you about your favorite food combination that other people would side-eye.

The answers ranged from, "I'd totally eat the aych-ee-double-hockey-sticks out of that" to, "WHAT THE AYCH-EE-DOUBLE-HOCKEY-STICKS IS WRONG WITH YOU?!"

I got a haircut, dont you like it? Photo by Alessio Zaccaria on Unsplash) I got a haircut, don't you like it? (Photo by Alessio Zaccaria on Unsplash) loading...

My answer: a peanut butter, banana, bacon, and instant coffee grounds sandwich. Now, YOUR answers!

The Food Combos I'd Totally Munch On

Jordan was first to reply: "Pineapple on pizza" << I don't understand the hate. I love a good Hawaiian pizza.

Jodi (what's up with the Js being on top of the question?): "Cottage cheese with fruit"

Mark: "Peanut butter and banana" << my favorite healthy dessert!

Tory: "PB&J burger" << if the place has good burgers, this option will be amazing!

Brettzki: "Peanut butter and strawberry jelly" << ...like just that? Not on bread? Odd, but I'm intrigued...

The Food Combos That Pique My Interest

Angie: "Nutella and large cheeze-its"

Cody: "Jelly toast with a fried egg on it"

Ron: "Summer sausage topped with crunchy peanut butter" << if it's anything like a PB&J burger, I'm down!

Chris: "Club crackers and chocolate milk" << I've mowed through crackers with regular milk before, so I think I'd dig this combo

Kelly: "Ranch dressing on pizza" << what kind of pizza? This could be great AND Midwest AF.

Mike (via The Loon mobile app): "my grandpa used to put tabasco sauce on his pancakes" << ...I mean, eating that for breakfast should wake you up!

Get our free mobile app

The Big Ol' NOPE

Kristin: "Pickles dipped in ranch chip dip" << I'm anti-pickle. Just can't do it.

Jeremiah: "Spaghetti with tomato sauce and ranch must...have garlic bread though" << no judgement, but...no

Melissa: "Macaroni with Ol' West BBQ sauce" << NO! Why???

Laura: "Peas in Mac and Cheese" << see above

Barley: "Macaroni and cheese with a can of tuna in it" << *sigh* see above

Kerry: "Liver and onions" << I've never been drunk enough to try it

Sue: "Cottage cheese with onions and salt and pepper" << lost me at onions

Jennifer: "Pickles on tacos" << are you pregnant, Jennifer?

Jeffrey: "Sauerkraut and Pepperoni pizza" << I'm anti-sauerkraut, too

Thanks for the answers, Loonatics! I'm off to the grocery store to fill my cart with things that'll make the cashier give ME the side-eye!

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

Val's in St. Cloud Looks the Same as it Did in 1987