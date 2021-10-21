SUPER FUN

I was hoping my inner kid could enter the pumpkin carving contest this year with my dril-bit pumpkin, but I guess I'm a bit over the age limit. However, your kids might have a blast with this.

From now until October 25th, your kids can decorate their pumpkin any way they choose, so let the creativity flow this year, and get to carving.

PRIZES

There will be prizes awarded for three different groups:

Kindergarten through 4th Grade

5th Grade through 8th Grade Students

9th Grade through 1 year past high school (because those kids are still kids too)!

Once you carve your pumpkin, take a picture of it (just the pumpkin, nothing else) and send it in by filling out the registration form HERE.

ALL PICTURES TO BE POSTED ON FACEBOOK

Everyone's pictures will be posted on their Facebook page for voting from October 26th through October 30th. 1 like on any picture is considered one vote.

The guidelines are pretty open. You can carve your pumpkin, or paint it, color it, use markers- whatever you want to do. You can also decorate any size pumping that you want.

You'll have a chance to give a description of your pumpkin decoration and also list your favorite part about the pumpkin carving contest.

I've seen some really cute ideas online this year. Why not try some of these techniques:

Cross-stitch a pumpkin

Make a candy dish out of a pumpkin

Turn your pumpkin into an apple barrel

Turn your pumpkin into a character like a cat, dog, or scarecrow

