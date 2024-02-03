Looking For Great Food? These 3 Restaurants Voted Best in January

There are a lot of different ratings for local restaurants, but it seems like the most important are the lists of favorite places that are actually voted on by you! Central Minnesotans have voted these 3 places as "The Best in Central MN". Have you been to them? If not, put them down on your 'must-try' list.

Every week on 98-1 Minnesota's New Country we look for some of the best food in Central Minnesota. It's called the "Food Fights" and it's a different food each week. You can vote Monday through Thursday. On Friday of each week we count all the votes and award one winning establishment as "The Best" in Central Minnesota.

Here's what you've voted as the best in this past month:

WEEK OF JANUARYY 9TH - BEST BISCUITS & GRAVY

We have a winner! CONGRATULATIONS to Rock Creek Cafe! Officially the BEST according to your votes. Thanks to all that voted. We'll have a new Food Fights Monday at 3:30p & 5:30p.

Rock Creek Cafe

3914 MN-70

Pine City, MN

320-629-4862

WEEK OF JANUARY 15TH - BEST HOT BEEF COMMERCIAL

YOU voted them the BEST! Congratulations to Bump's Family Restaurant!! They are making some incredible food according to your votes and comments. Thanks to all that voted. New Food Fights Monday at 3:30p & 5:30p! - Brooks

Bumps Family Restaurant

737 Morningside Drive

Glencoe, MN

320-864-6038

WEEK OF JANUARY 29 - BEST PIZZA

Congratulations to our winner!! Big Jay's Pizza Arcade!! THANKS to everyone that voted!! New Food Fights on Monday at 3:30p & 5;30p! - Brooks

Big Jay's Pizza Arcade

217 S 7th Street

Brainerd, MN

218-270-3519

Want to vote in the Food Fights? The new Food Fight is announced every Monday at 3:30p and you can vote on Facebook through Thursday every week. We crown the winning establishment on Friday. Get your vote in and help recognize local establishments doing an incredible job! Or go to those Facebook posts to find new places to try!

Check out the November and December winners.

