Looking for Great Food? These 3 Restaurants Voted Best in December!

There are a lot of different ratings for local restaurants, but it seems like the most important are the lists of favorite places that are actually voted on by you! Central Minnesotans have voted these 2 places as "The Best in Central MN". Have you been to them? If not, put them down on your 'must-try' list.

Every week on 98-1 Minnesota's New Country we look for some of the best food in Central Minnesota. It's called the "Food Fights" and it's a different food each week. You can vote Monday through Thursday. On Friday of each week we count all the votes and award one winning establishment as "The Best" in Central Minnesota.

Here's what you've voted as the best in this past month:

Week of December 4th: Best Sandwiches in Central MN

Bo Diddley's Deli

129 25th Ave. So.

St. Cloud, MN

320-252-9475

Week of December 11th: Best Coffee in Central MN

Rise & Grind

620 Hazel Ave. E.

Kimball, MN

320-398-1013

Week of December 18th: Best Happy Hour in Central MN

Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill

1101 Division St.

St. Cloud, MN

320-251-5580

Want to vote in the Food Fights? The new Food Fight is announced every Monday at 3:30p. Vote using the daily post on Facebook, or message us with the chat feature on the free 98-1 App. Voting runs Monday through Thursday every week. We crown the winning establishment on Friday. Get your vote in and help recognize local establishments doing an incredible job! Or go to those Facebook posts to find new places to try!

