Long Prairie Drive-In to Feature Florida Georgia Line Show

As Florida Georgia Line fans, we have missed seeing the country duo during the pandemic, and the feeling is mutual as they miss us too.

As a warm-up to their WE Fest performance this August, Tyler and Brian will perform on big screens across the country -- including the Long Prairie's Long Drive-In -- for one night only on Saturday, June 12th at 9:00 pm.

The Florida Georgias Line show will also feature special guests Nelly and Chase Rice.

In the official announcement, Brian & Tyler guarantee:

The night will be full of hits, good vibes and a few surprises.

Blake Shelton, Garth Brooks, and Kane Brown took part in Encore’s drive-in series last summer to provide live music safely during the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Car passes to the Florida Georgia Line show at the Long Drive-In in Long Prairie cover up to six people and are on sale now, with prices starting at $68 through Thursday night (May 13). Prices will increase by $20 following the early purchase deadline.

Bon Jovi will be doing a similar show at the Long Drive-In on Saturday, May 22nd, at 9:00 and you get tickets for that show right HERE.

Brian Kelly & Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line will also be headlining WE Fest 2021 near Detroit Lakes along with Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley at the Soo Pass Ranch. FGL is scheduled to open the festival on Thursday, August 5th. Lanco, the Cadillac Three, and Ingrid Andress will lead up to Florida Georgia Line on Day-One of WE Fest.