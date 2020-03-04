Lois Riess Waives Extradition; Expected To Return To Minnesota

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - Lois Riess may soon be returning to Minnesota.

Paperwork that includes her waiver of extradition was filed in Dodge County Court Tuesday. This clears the way for Florida authorities to turn her over to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The 58-year-old Riess faces a first-degree murder indictment for the shooting death of her husband in 2018 in their Blooming Prairie home. She was the subject of a nationwide manhunt and while on the run killed a woman in Florida.

Riess pleaded guilty in that case in December and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

The paperwork indicates she will be held by Dodge County authorities until her case is resolved and then returned to Florida.

