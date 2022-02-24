Like Local Craft Beer & History? Then This Event Is For You

SUDS AND STORIES

The Stearns History Museum is continuing their "Hops & History" events, with the next event happening on March 15th at Pantown Brewing, beginning at 5:30 pm. Each Hops & History event features a local brewery that provides us with delicious locally made brews, while we learn a little bit about our central Minnesota heritage. The topics are sometimes dark, sometimes quirky, but at the very least, always incredibly interesting.

OUR INTERESTING BEGINNINGS

In February, the Stearns History Museum had a Hops & History event on wedding dresses of the past; a fascinating look at the styles and colors that preceded the modern-day white wedding gown, and how those traditions began.

WHAT IS PRAIRIE MADNESS?

In March, Hops & History will be focusing on a topic that maybe we all might call the early days of depression. Hops & History features Prairie Madness.

Prairie Madness, if you can imagine was felt by many homesteaders across the midwest, who had a home in the middle of an endless prairie, with no other person in site. Many of the people who suffered from Prairie Madness were said to be women, as the men in those days would at least get to leave to find work away from home, and had some form of socialization; where women were left to fend for themselves; manage the homestead, have babies on their own with no one to help them, and in many cases, had to bury those infants shortly thereafter.

WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE TO LEARN ABOUT?

Learn more about Prairie Madness at this unique event. Pantown Brewing is a local favorite and has been serving our area since 2013 with some fantastic craft creations. What other interesting pieces of our history and culture would you like to learn about? Contact the Stearns History Museum with your ideas.

GET REGISTERED TODAY

The cost of the event for Non-Members of the museum is $7, and the event is free for members. You'll definitely want to bring along some cash for the beer. To get registered for this event, you can click HERE now or go to their website Stearnshistorymuseum.org.

