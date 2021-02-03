Light Snow, Strong Wind, Frigid Cold On The Way

UNDATED -- A winter storm impacts the area Wednesday night and Thursday. The heaviest snow is expected Thursday morning and afternoon across western Wisconsin.

Northwest winds gusting to 40 mph will also lead to blowing snow.

National Weather Service

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Thursday for heavy snow in western Wisconsin, and for possible blizzard conditions across southern Minnesota.

Since December 1st, here in St. Cloud, we've only had 12.9 inches of snow, which is 5.6 inches below normal for that period. Last year between December 1st and early February we had over 25 inches of snow.

National Weather Service

Temperatures are expected to fall around 30 degrees below normal Saturday through Monday. Steady wind speeds of 10 to 20 mph will also result in an extended period of hazardous wind chills.