LEAF “Adopt a Classroom” Project Raises $18,250

ST. CLOUD - The District 742 Local Education and Activities Foundation (LEAF) has given 73 classroom grants of $250 each as part of the 2014 Adopt-A-Classroom project.

A total of $18,250 was raised this year.

Businesses or individuals participated in the project by making a $250 donation to "adopt" a local classroom. Businesses or individuals choose to adopt a specific classroom or can make their donation and allow LEAF to choose the classroom. Donors then receive a certificate of adoption that identifies the classroom they adopted.

LEAF says teachers often use their own money on basic classroom supplies. Adopt-A-Classroom money will go to buy regular school supplies like pencils and notebooks and unique items like science kits, sheet music and snake food.

This is the fourth year of the Adopt-A-Classroom project, which has raised over $41,000 for 166 classrooms in previous years.