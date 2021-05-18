Lawnmower Racing Coming to Foley in June

LETS GO TO THE RACES

We've brushed the snow off our lawnmowers...now Minnesota Lawn Mower Racers are going to be putting them to good use. We could mow our grass...but even better...we could go to the lawnmower races... like real Minnesotans.

Koenig Raceway in Foley is presenting their "Spring Fling Lawnmower Racing" event on Saturday and Sunday, June 5th and 6th.

You can come watch the lawnmower races. The Racers come from all over the state of Minnesota, and take their racing seriously...seriously.

KOENIG RACEWAY IN FOLEY

The Koenig Raceway is located at 13010 90th Avenue, NE, Foley, MN. 56329.

The event will take place from 1 pm until 5 pm. Not only will there be lawn mower racing, there will also be lots of other fun activities to enjoy, including:

Carnival games

Animal Barn

Craft Sales

Vendors

Lots more fun

The cost to attend the event is $5 for adults, and children 12 and under can join in the fun for free.

HOW TO BECOME A MEMBER OF MNLMRA

If you actually think that you'd be great at lawnmower racing, and want to become a racer yourself, or your kids want to be come lawnmower racers, then you can join the MNLMRA by clicking HERE. This website tells you everything you need to know about membership, competition rules and regulations, and how to get involved.

The first step, is to head to the races and watch them. Enjoy the entertainment of the races, the fun of a great day out with the whole family; and the event in Foley is coming up soon, so now's a great time to come to the races.